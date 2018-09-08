Nikki Bella discusses being the “Fat Twin”

Yahoo! Finance recently interviewed WWE Superstar Nikki Bella. Below are some highlights.

Nikki Bella on how Jennifer Lopez changer her life: “She literally changed my life. I remember her talking about her curves and being a Latina, and I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I go through that!’ I was going through puberty, and being like, ‘Why am I getting all these curves?’ She started to make me love it. I remember being confident at a very young age, like, ‘Yeah this is what I’ve got.’ And it was literally J.Lo that gave that to me.”

Nikki Bella on why she’s participating in a body positive panel at TheCurvyCon: “I love representing women, and I love to, as much as I can, inspire and be a role model for women and young girls. I don’t know what it feels like to be Nia Jax, but being an identical twin, I’ve been compared my whole life. I’ve been the bigger twin. When I got on TV 10 years ago, immediately everyone called me ‘the fat twin.’ I had always looked at myself as someone who was just healthy and I loved who I was, but there was a period of time when it really got to me. I remember that feeling and being with Nia and having her tell me her stories and what she goes through, and stuff I’ve seen just filming our show, it makes me want to represent these women and stand with them.”

Bella on her clothing company Birdie Bee supporting all sizes: “I think every store should have a size for everyone. Every brand should have a size for everyone.”

Bella on letting go of her confidence on TV: “I was a competitive soccer player, and for us the stronger your size the better. It wasn’t until being on TV that I let that confidence go because of how compared I was in the public eye to my sister. I remember Brie saying, like, ‘Where’s that girl who would wear knee-high boots and a sweater dress like J.Lo to high school, with so much confidence?’ I was like, ‘Wow, you’re right, why am I letting people get to me?’

