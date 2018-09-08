Mick Foley: 20 Years of Hell to air on WWE Network after HIAC

The WWE Network will air a Mick Foley Hell In A Cell special immediately following the conclusion of the Hell In A Cell pay-per-view next week according to the website WWENetworkNews.com.

Titled Mick Foley: 20 Years of Hell, this event was taped a couple of months ago as part of one of Foley’s one-man shows. During the Summer, Mick went on a HIAC 20 Year Anniversary tour to mark the anniversary of his iconic match against The Undertaker and WWE cameras were present at one of his stop to capture his side of the story.

The show has a running time listed for 90 minutes.

