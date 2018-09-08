Flip Gordon

Real name: Travis Gordon Lopes Jr.

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 187 lbs.

Date of birth: December 12, 1991

From: South Weymouth, Massachusetts

Pro debut: April 2015

Trained by: Brian Fury

Finishing move: Shooting Star Press

Biography

– In his early career, Lopes wrestled as Travis Gordon in the northeastern USA

– In late 2015, Lopes began competing as Flip Gordon

– On September 9, 2016, Gordon defeated Scotty Slade, Brandon Locke, Adam Booker, Flex Rumblecrunch & Kris Pyro in a Scramble Match to win the CW New England Title

– On September 23, Gordon defeated Brian Fury to retain the CW New England Title

– On October 21, Gordon defeated Ace Romero to retain the CW New England Title

– On November 4, Gordon defeated Rude Boy Riley to retain the CW New England Title

– On November 12, Gordon defeated Vinny Marseglia, Mike Bennett & Dijak to win the NEW King of Bethany Tournament

– On December 2, Gordon defeated Wrecking Ball Legursky to retain the CW New England Title

– On December 14, Gordon defeated Hanson to retain the CW New England Title

– 2 days later, Gordon defeated TK O’Ryan to retain the CW New England Title

– On April 15, 2017, Gordon defeated Donovan Dijak to retain the NEW King of Bethany Title

– In June 2017, Gordon made his first ROH appearance, losing to Jonathan Gresham. He would wrestle a few more trial matches before signing with the promotion

– In September 2017, Gordon embarked upon a short tour of Mexico with CMLL

– On December 1, Gordon defeated Brad Hollister & Cody Rhodes in a 3-Way Match to win the NEW Heavyweight Title

– On December 17, Gordon defeated TK O’Ryan to retain the NEW Heavyweight Title

– At Honor Rising ’18, in Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall, Gordon defeated Hiromu Takahashi & KUSHIDA in a 3-Way Match

– On March 18, 2018, Gordon defeated Joey Mercury to retain the NEW Heavyweight Title

– At House of Hardcore 39, Gordon defeated Matt Cross

– On April 20, Gordon defeated Penta El Zero M to retain the NEW Heavyweight Title. He defended the belt against Wrecking Ball Legursky the next day

– In May 2018, Gordon competed in New Japan’s Best of the Super Juniors Tournament

– At Best In The World ’18, Gordon defeated Bully Ray by DQ

– Gordon appeared as ‘Chico El Luchador’ on the ALL IN pre-show, winning the Over Budget Battle Royal to earn himself an ROH World Title match on the main show

