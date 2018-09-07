WWE Issues Statement on the Death of Burt Reynolds

WWE has issued a statement on the passing of Burt Reynolds. Reynolds, who died at the age of eighty-two, was the guest ring announcer at WrestleMania 10 for the Bret Hart vs. Yokozuna main event.

WWE’s statement reads as follows:

WWE is saddened to learn that Academy Award-nominated actor and Hollywood icon Burt Reynolds has passed away at the age of 82.

The star of more than 50 feature films, including “The Longest Yard,” “Smokey and the Bandit,” “The Cannonball Run” and “Boogie Nights” (for which he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor), Reynolds was a special celebrity guest at WrestleMania X, serving as ring announcer for the main event WWE Championship Match pitting Bret Hart against Yokozuna.

WWE extends its condolences to Reynolds’ family, friends and fans.

