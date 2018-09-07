The Rack Radio Show Podcast Reviewing Smackdown, Mae Young Classic and More

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:

*Latest #BlameBrent Injuries

*WWE 2k19 Roster Reveal Part 2

*Mae Young Classic Catch-Up

*Eagles-Falcons Updates

And More!

We watched the Fortnite Summer Skirmish over the weekend and we gave our thoughts on the event and the recent changes to the Fortnite Game.

We gave you the Smackdown Throwdown which features more of the Daniel Bryan-Miz feud, Charlotte & Becky Lynch continue to heat up and more. We also gave you the NXT Rundown featuring Johnny Gargano vs Velveteen Dream, the debut of the Forgotten Sons and more.

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “MBG Films”.

http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack090618.mp3

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rack-radio-show/id612142996

https://play.google.com/music/m/Iti4w26aej22cufvazniwh2gyiy?t=The_Rack_Radio_Show

Lindsey Ward- http://twitter.com/linsward

Sir Rockin- http://twitter.com/wildtalkradio

The Show- http://twitter.com/rackradioshow

http://facebook.com/rackradioshow

