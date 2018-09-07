Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix could be WWE-Bound

WWE is reportedly looking to sign Pentagon Jr. and Fenix, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the company has had a “heavy interest” in the two stars, and that the two have been cagey on taking bookings for next year.

The report comes as MLW kicked off speculation that the two may be WWE-bound by posting the follower to Twitter. The last line could be a typo or MLW just playing with fan anticipation, but it says that fans “may be shocked to see what’s nxt”:

It’s been an incredible 2018 for the #LuchaBros! And a monumental moment is on the horizon for @ReyFenixMx and @PENTAELZEROM as we hear what 2019 holds for them. MLW fans may be shocked to see what’s nxt! pic.twitter.com/iqJRvJWPMu — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) September 6, 2018

