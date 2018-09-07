Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix could be WWE-Bound

Sep 7, 2018 - by James Walsh

WWE is reportedly looking to sign Pentagon Jr. and Fenix, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the company has had a “heavy interest” in the two stars, and that the two have been cagey on taking bookings for next year.

The report comes as MLW kicked off speculation that the two may be WWE-bound by posting the follower to Twitter. The last line could be a typo or MLW just playing with fan anticipation, but it says that fans “may be shocked to see what’s nxt”:

(Visited 1 times, 164 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

9/6/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Killer Kross & Josh Mathews

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal