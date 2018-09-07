Mark Henry take on why WWE fans love Becky Lynch

On a recent edition of Busted Open Radio on SiriusXM, Mark Henry spoke about the current storyline between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Specifically, he spoke about why WWE fans are relating to Becky over Charlotte.

“Charlotte is in rarefied air. She was born to be great. She came from greatness. It’s expected. My kids are jaded, spoiled, entitled as hell. They have every opportunity, that a kid like me grew up that had no opportunity.

Charlotte is the success story. Becky is the commonplace. She’s the person that has the struggle. That came from nothing. That worked her ass off just to get looked at. And that’s what our fan base is mostly. Our fan base is people that are busting their ass every day.

“The reason that this is an angle that we love so much is that we all identify with it.”

(Pwguru)

