Major Match Signed for Impact’s Bound for Glory

Sep 7, 2018 - by James Walsh

Impact has set the first match for Bound For Glory. The show takes place on October 14th in New York City and will see Ortiz, Santana, and Konnan of LAX take on King, Homicide, and Hernandez of The OGz in a Six-Man street fight.

The match was set after a segment on Impact where Konnan and King had a sitdown with their bosses. You can see that segment below. Bound For Glory will air live from New York City on Oct. 14.

