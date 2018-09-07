Major Match Signed for Impact’s Bound for Glory

Impact has set the first match for Bound For Glory. The show takes place on October 14th in New York City and will see Ortiz, Santana, and Konnan of LAX take on King, Homicide, and Hernandez of The OGz in a Six-Man street fight.

The match was set after a segment on Impact where Konnan and King had a sitdown with their bosses. You can see that segment below. Bound For Glory will air live from New York City on Oct. 14.

Even the most violent of gangs have to answer to some higher authority. @MadKing1981 and @Konnan5150 were summoned to a meeting for breaking the code and a MAJOR match was then made for Bound For Glory on October 14th! #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/N5bzy3ymTw — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 7, 2018

