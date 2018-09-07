Live gate for ALL IN, streaming sales

11,263 fans packed the Sears Center this past Saturday for All In.

According to the Wrestling Observer, the gate for the event totaled $458,525. For comparison, and to show how underpriced tickets were for All In, a 2011 Strikeforce event headlined by Fedor Emelianenko and Dan Henderson at the same arena drew 8,311 fans for a gate of $638,000.

Between All In and Starrcast, FITE TV pulled in over $1 million in iPPV sales. That works out to 20,000-25,000 iPPV buys between the two events.

This doesn’t factor in ROH Honor Club purchases or traditional pay-per-view numbers, which are not available at this time.

As previously reported, Pro Wrestling Tees pulled in nearly half a million dollars in sales from the weekend. Fans waited in line at merchandise stands for nearly an hour at the event.

The official event shirt sold out 90-minutes prior the start of the show.

All In Zero Hour averaged 196,000 viewers on WGN America.

Saturday’s show was billed as the Biggest Independent Wrestling Show in History. The event was a success across the board, both in the ring and out.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

(Visited 1 times, 144 visits today)