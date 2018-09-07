Linda McMahon Denies Involvement in NY Times Anti-Trump Editorial

Linda McMahon is the latest official in Donald Trump’s administration to deny writing an anonymous op-ed for the New York Times slamming the President. The former WWE CEO took to her Twitter account to disavow the article, in which an anonymous person identified as a “senior official in the Trump administration” said that they were part of “a quiet resistance within the administration” that was trying to curb what they see as the worst parts of Trump’s agenda and personal tendencies.

McMahon joins Mike Pence, Mike Pompeo, Ben Carson, Jeff Sessions and many others who have publicly spoken out to deny being the author of the article. The Times noted at the top of the op-ed that the official’s “identity is known to us and [their] job would be jeopardized by its disclosure. We believe publishing this essay anonymously is the only way to deliver an important perspective to our readers.”

Linda McMahon

✔

@SBALinda

I am not author of the anonymous @nytimes op-ed. @realDonaldTrump has a clear governing vision for the country and his record of results is remarkable. I am proud to serve as a member of President Trump’s @Cabinet to advocate on behalf of America’s 30 million small businesses.

11:41 AM – Sep 6, 2018 · Washington, DC

(Visited 1 times, 71 visits today)