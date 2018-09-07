HBO renews Dwayne Johnson’s Ballers for season five

Dwayne Johnson’s HBO television show Ballers has been renewed for a fifth season.

Season four, which is currently airing, has been averaging around 900,000 viewers which is on par what it did in the last four episodes of season three. In season three, Ballers was pulling in an average of 2.5 million viewers every week before dropping off over 50% of its audience midway through the season.

In a post on Instagram, Johnson thanked HBO and the fans worldwide for being the driving force behind our success. “Besides our show being HBO’s highest rated show – I also feel my character’s ambition, drive & demons is an extension of our loyal fans who watch – and we will continue to ball so hard and rock this motherf*cker til’ the wheels fall off. Our next season will be our best yet. Let’s roll,” he wrote.

There are five more episodes left in season four.

