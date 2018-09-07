Big Show says John Cena inspired his weight loss

Sep 7, 2018 - by James Walsh

During an interview with CBS, the Big Show revealed that John Cena is the one who inspired him to lose over 100lbs…

“John and I were just cracking jokes on each other, and I made the comment about a giant with abs, who’d want to see that? And John Cena looked me square in the eye and said, ‘Yeah, a giant with abs. Who would want to see that?’ And he walked off. But the way he said it, he challenged me that I couldn’t do it. And it really upset me so bad that I got my act together that week and started in.”

