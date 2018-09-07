Big Show says John Cena inspired his weight loss

During an interview with CBS, the Big Show revealed that John Cena is the one who inspired him to lose over 100lbs…

“John and I were just cracking jokes on each other, and I made the comment about a giant with abs, who’d want to see that? And John Cena looked me square in the eye and said, ‘Yeah, a giant with abs. Who would want to see that?’ And he walked off. But the way he said it, he challenged me that I couldn’t do it. And it really upset me so bad that I got my act together that week and started in.”

