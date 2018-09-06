WWE Touts People’s Choice Nominations

WWE has issued a statement on Raw and several stars being nominated for 2018 People’s Choice Awards. You can see the announcement below. The event will air on E1 on November 11th at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT:

Raw, John Cena, Nikki Bella, The Rock and Nia Jax nominated for 2018 People’s Choice Awards

WWE will be well-represented at the 2018 People’s Choice Awards, with John Cena, Nikki Bella, The Rock, Nia Jax and Monday Night Raw itself garnering seven total nominations.

Cena is up for Comedy Movie Star of 2018 off the strength of his performance in “Blockers,” while Raw is up for consideration in The Show of 2018 category, competing against the likes of “Saturday Night Live,” “The Walking Dead,” “This Is Us” and “13 Reasons Why.”

Nikki is in the running for Competition Contestant of 2018 (for “Dancing With the Stars”) and Reality TV Star of 2018 (for “Total Bellas”). Nia, who made body positivity the cornerstone of her Raw Women’s Title reign, will contend for Game Changer of 2018 in a category that pits her against trailblazers such as LeBron James, Colin Kaepernick, Aly Raisman and Adam Rippon. The Rock is nominated in two categories, Male Movie Star of 2018 and Action Movie Star of 2018 for his roles in “Skyscraper” and “Rampage,” respectively.

To cast your ballots, head to pca.eonline.com or social media, where Facebook users can post publicly or privately with one category hashtag, one corresponding nominee hashtag and #PCAs. Twitter users can send a public tweet or retweet with a category hashtag, corresponding nominee hashtag and #PCAs. Head to the People’s Choice Twitter account as they roll out the nominees for the specific hashtags to use.

The window for the preliminary round closes at 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 14, at which point the top five nominees will advance to the final round. That voting window runs through Monday, Sept. 24, through Friday, Oct. 19. The People’s Choice Awards will air for the first time on E! Sunday, Nov. 11, at 9 ET/6 PT with a live red-carpet special airing at 7 ET/4 PT.





(Visited 1 times, 39 visits today)