WrestleCade live events coming to FITE TV

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Sept. 6, 2018

No less than four wrestling shows and a retrospective on ECW emanating from WrestleCade in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Nov. 23-25 will be carried live on FITE TV, the premium digital combat sports network.

FITE will air Friday night’s “Showcase of Champions” (7-10) and Saturday evening’s “WrestleCade Supershow” (5-8), as well as a Sunday morning (10:15-noon) panel discussion entitled “November to Remember: Celebrating 25 Years of ECW.”

WrestleCade Weekend is the largest three-day conventions that celebrates wrestling and sports entertainment from all eras. Fans come from around the world to meet their favorite stars, watch sold-out live events, buy hard-to-find memorabilia, attend Q&A sessions and interact with fellow fans.

“Thanksgiving weekend in North Carolina has become the place to be for wrestling fans,” WrestleCade Weekend founder and creator Tracy Myers said. “For those who can’t be with us, the demand for access to the live wrestling events during WrestleCade has been incredible. Because of the demand, we have been able to work with FITE TV and make each of these events available live throughout the three-day weekend. Now wrestling fans from around the world can join in on the fun.”

“FITE is excited to continue this partnership with WrestleCade Entertainment,” FITE COO Michael Weber said. “This is the third year of working with WrestleCade and we continue to grow with them. With our ability to offer the live programming in different pricing scenarios, the viewer will have the opportunity to customize their viewing experience of this must-see wrestling programming.”

Stars slated to appear at WrestleCade include Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Adam “Edge” Copeland, Jim Ross, Jerry Lawler, Kane, The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express and more. Some current wrestlers from IMPACT and Lucha Underground also will be on hand.

The ECW panel features Shane Douglas, Francine, Sandman, Jerry Lynn, New Jack, Roadkill, Blue Meanie, CW Anderson and Pitbull Gary Wolfe. It will be hosted by Mike Johnson from PWInsider and include questions from you, the fans.

“FITE airs programming originating from over 30 different countries for over 300 different live event promotions,” Wrestling Weekend COO Brian Hawks said. “FITE is the future of how fans will be watching their favorite combat sports programming. This is the only place for wrestling fans who can’t attend WrestleCade Weekend to watch these historic events.”

“I’ve participated at WrestleCade for years and can attest to what a great event it is for wrestlers and fans,” said Jarrett, whose Global Force Entertainment brought WrestleCade and FITE together. “The supershows have had some unbelievable matches, and to be able to deliver them live as well as deliver the extremely unique panel celebrating 25 years of ECW is an amazing opportunity. It’s something fans simply won’t want to miss.”

About FITE:

FITE brings premium combat sports programming to MMA, boxing, kickboxing and pro wrestling fans to watch live on every device.

FITE proprietary cast-to-TV technology enables users to livestream instantly to over 350M connected TVs around the world with just their phones. The free-to-download mobile app works with any Wi-Fi connected television as well as streaming devices such as Chromecast, Playstation, Xbox, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. FITE programming is also available at www.FITE.tv and on the Apple TV, Roku and Android set top boxes.

FITE is a product of Flipps Media Inc, the digital entertainment company with patented technology for instant tap-to-TV streaming.

About WrestleCade Entertainment:

The North Carolina-based WrestleCade Entertainment was founded in 2012 by entrepreneur Tracy Myers.

WrestleCade Entertainment is also the parent company of AML Wrestling, the AML Pro Wrestling Training Academy and the AML Wrestling Network. For more information visit WrestleCade.com.

About Global Force Entertainment:

The Nashville based, Global Force Entertainment (GFE) was founded in 2014 by WWE Hall of Famer and professional wrestling veteran Jeff Jarrett. GFE specializes in developing and acquiring events that take place in non-traditional settings featuring the stars from the pro wrestling and music worlds. For more information go to GlobalForceEntertainment.com.

