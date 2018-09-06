What is reportedly in store for HBK
According to the Wrestling Observer newsletter, the working idea is for Shawn Michaels to come out of retirement. At this time to for a match. It is not for a singles match, and will likely take place on the November second show from Saudi Arabia. WWE made a push for Michaels to work on the last show in Saudi Arabia, and those shows are bigger shows financially than WrestleMania right now. The Prince’s fandom of WWE is mostly set in the 90s. If you remember, he wanted Yokozuna, Undertaker, the guy with the cowboy hat (Jim Ross), the guy with the crown (Jerry Lawler), and Ultimate Warrior on the first show they did.
I can’t wait for this debate to start up again about Saudi Arabia but the born-again Christian may need to alter his gear. I expect he’ll team with HHH to face the BOD in a street fight so jeans are mandatory lol
so DX vs kane and undertaker or …. Taker and a partner ? Big Show ?