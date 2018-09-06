What is reportedly in store for HBK

Sep 6, 2018 - by James Walsh

According to the Wrestling Observer newsletter, the working idea is for Shawn Michaels to come out of retirement. At this time to for a match. It is not for a singles match, and will likely take place on the November second show from Saudi Arabia. WWE made a push for Michaels to work on the last show in Saudi Arabia, and those shows are bigger shows financially than WrestleMania right now. The Prince’s fandom of WWE is mostly set in the 90s. If you remember, he wanted Yokozuna, Undertaker, the guy with the cowboy hat (Jim Ross), the guy with the crown (Jerry Lawler), and Ultimate Warrior on the first show they did.


(Visited 1 times, 485 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

More from my site

2 Responses

  1. dave says:
    September 6, 2018 at 1:42 pm

    I can’t wait for this debate to start up again about Saudi Arabia but the born-again Christian may need to alter his gear. I expect he’ll team with HHH to face the BOD in a street fight so jeans are mandatory lol

  2. Jeff says:
    September 6, 2018 at 4:16 pm

    so DX vs kane and undertaker or …. Taker and a partner ? Big Show ?

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

9/6/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Killer Kross & Josh Mathews

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal