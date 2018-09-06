Toni Storm cleared to return to ring

Toni Storm has been cleared to return to the ring following her recent injury. PROGRESS Wrestling announced that the NXT UK star has been cleared and will be at their September 30th show in Wembley, London, England to face Jinny and Millie McKenzie in a Triple Threat:

BREAKING: with confirmation from our medical team that @tonistorm_ will be fit to compete by 30th Sept, both she and @MillieMcKenzie0 take their title shots and look to dethrone the #Queen @JinnyCouture when we head to @ssearena! Tickets: https://t.co/AmuRQfdx3z #ThisIsPROGRESS pic.twitter.com/FLSXcpw0U0 — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) September 5, 2018





