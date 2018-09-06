Toni Storm cleared to return to ring

Sep 6, 2018 - by James Walsh

Toni Storm has been cleared to return to the ring following her recent injury. PROGRESS Wrestling announced that the NXT UK star has been cleared and will be at their September 30th show in Wembley, London, England to face Jinny and Millie McKenzie in a Triple Threat:


