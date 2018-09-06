More WWE Superstars join the list of the WWE 2K19 video game roster

Another batch of WWE Superstars were announced for the WWE 2K19 video game during a live broadcast hosted by Rusev, Lana, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

Chris Jericho, who is not under a WWE deal, was included in the roster as well.

The new names who joined the ever-growing list are Aiden English, AJ Styles, Akira Tozawa, Alexander Wolfe, Andrade “Cien” Almas (with Zelina Vega), Ariya Daivari, Asuka, Becky Lynch, Big E, Billie Kay, Brie Bella, Carmella, Cedric Alexander, Cesaro, Charlotte Flair, Chris Jericho, Daniel Bryan, Drew Gulak, Epico Colon, Eric Young, Gran Metalik, Harper, Hideo Itami, Jack Gallagher, Jeff Hardy, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, John Cena, Kalisto, Kane, Karl Anderson, Killian Dain, Kofi Kingston, Lana, Lince Dorado, Luke Gallows, Mandy Rose, Maryse, Mustafa Ali, Naomi, Nikki Bella, Noam Dar, Paige, Peyton Royce, Primo Colon, Randy Orton, Rowan, R-Truth, Rusev, Samoa Joe, Sheamus, Shane McMahon, Shelton Benjamin, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sin Cara, Sonya Deville, Tamina, The Miz, TJP, Tony Nese, Tye Dillinger, and Xavier Woods.

WWE 2K19 will be released worldwide next month on October 9 and will be available for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The Deluxe Edition and Collector’s Edition will be released a few days earlier on October 5.





