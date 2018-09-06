Labor day viewership for Raw

The rating for this week’s Labor Day episode Raw was comparatively good news for WWE, holding even with last week. Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.97 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.873 million viewers. Those numbers are even and down less than 1% from last week’s 0.97 demo rating and 2.878 million. That wouldn’t be too much for WWE to be happy for, if not for the holiday. Labor Day has traditionally seen drops for Raw, with the 2017 episode seeing an 11% drop in both metrics and the 2016 episode down 8% and 10%.

Raw ranked #4 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. College football won the night on ESPN (1.87 demo rating, 5.576 million users), followed by the post-game show (1.44 demo rating/3.859 million) and Love & Hip-Hop on VH1 (0.99/1.955 million). Raw’s hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.95 demo rating (2.945 million)

9 PM: 1.00 demo rating (2.933 million)

10 PM: 0.97 demo rating (2.740 million)





