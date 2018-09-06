Joey Ryan responds to a hate message on his memorable ALL IN appearance

Sep 6, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

  1. dave says:
    September 6, 2018 at 1:37 pm

    Die-hard fan, so he likes WWE? Wasn’t put off by Trips, dressed as Kane, raping a “corpse”, or Mae Young giving birth to a hand or the entire Val Venis/Kai En Tai choppy choppy pee pee thing? Some inflatable penises and an an established gimmick of Joey’s is now what broke the camels back?

    I think this fan got some feelings he didn’t know he had so lashed out at everyone and anyone involved with ALL-IN. Frankly, it’s pathetic.

    I could also cite the entirity of the Deadman gimmick with druids, human sacrifice, being burnt alive and an inexplicable ascension to heaven magically captured by an out of whack titan tron.

    BUT JOEY RYAN KILLED THE BUSINESS?!

    God dammit.

  2. Stonz says:
    September 6, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    I thought it was the Shockmaster that killed the business? And yes…. lol.

