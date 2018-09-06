Former ROH broadcaster passes away

Former Ring of Honor broadcaster Mike Hogewood died Wednesday at 63 years old.

Best known for his work as a college sports announcer for the Atlantic Coast Conference and for various on-air roles at local broadcast stations, Hogewood became the ROH play-by-play man when the promotion had a run on HDNet in 2009, now AXS TV, despite having no wrestling experience.

He and Dave Prazak were part of all 100 episodes ROH had on HDNet. He was not retained after Sinclair Broadcasting purchased the promotion in June 2011. Hogewood retired from broadcasting in 2013 after a 26 year run.

As of this writing, no cause of death has been announced.





