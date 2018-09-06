CM Punk set for convention appearance

CM Punk is set to appear at the New York Comic Con on October 5, where he’ll take part in a 2:45 PM panel discussion with director Don Coscarelli (Phantasm) to talk about his new book.

We're excited to announce that @CMPunk and @DonCoscarelli are joining forces on stage Friday, October 5 at #NYCC 🔥 Hear Don talk about his new memoir from @StMartinsPress, TRUE INDIE! pic.twitter.com/5eosbyIIaL — New York Comic Con (@NY_Comic_Con) September 1, 2018





