CM Punk set for convention appearance

Sep 6, 2018 - by James Walsh

CM Punk is set to appear at the New York Comic Con on October 5, where he’ll take part in a 2:45 PM panel discussion with director Don Coscarelli (Phantasm) to talk about his new book.


(Visited 1 times, 133 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

9/6/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Killer Kross & Josh Mathews

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal