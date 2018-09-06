9/6/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Killer Kross & Josh Mathews

Your browser does not support the audio element.

(right click to save)

He is, without question, one of the most intimidating members of the IMPACT Wrestling roster, perhaps ever. Killer Kross is a lethal mix of size, strength, stamina and a simple desire for destruction.

Killer Kross will, for the first time, be the special guest on the IMPACT Wrestling Media Teleconference.

Josh Mathews also will be on the Teleconference for the first 10 minutes with Bound For Glory updates and more.

Killer Kross will discuss the feared faction that has formed of World Champion Austin Aries, Moose and Kross – and what the trio is planning heading into Bound For Glory on Sunday night, October 14.

