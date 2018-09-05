WWE News and Notes

Sep 5, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

– WWE will taping the New Year’s Eve episode of Raw on December 29th so the Raw talents won’t have to work on New Year’s Eve for the second time in a row.

– Interesting tweet by Bray Wyatt….

– According to some fans in attendance, last night’s WWE Smackdown was reportedly poorly attended and heavily tarped off…

