WWE News and Notes

– WWE will taping the New Year’s Eve episode of Raw on December 29th so the Raw talents won’t have to work on New Year’s Eve for the second time in a row.

– Interesting tweet by Bray Wyatt….

i was hindered, sicK, abused and abandoned he showed me eden a god I can seLL it was always here fix everyThing mr. mercy beHold my childrEn, a Master reborn this time jAh, we change the worLd who are we? wait for me do you see? Lucid#ResurrectWyatt — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) September 5, 2018

– According to some fans in attendance, last night’s WWE Smackdown was reportedly poorly attended and heavily tarped off…

(credits include WrestlingEpicenter.com)





