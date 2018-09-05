WWE News and Notes
– WWE will taping the New Year’s Eve episode of Raw on December 29th so the Raw talents won’t have to work on New Year’s Eve for the second time in a row.
– Interesting tweet by Bray Wyatt….
i was hindered,
sicK, abused and abandoned
he showed me eden
a god I can seLL
it was always here
fix everyThing mr. mercy
beHold my childrEn, a Master reborn
this time jAh, we change the worLd
who are we?
wait for me
do you see?
Lucid#ResurrectWyatt
– According to some fans in attendance, last night’s WWE Smackdown was reportedly poorly attended and heavily tarped off…
@thewadekeller tonight’s Smackdown in Detroit 40% tarped pic.twitter.com/HnNpz5M03N
