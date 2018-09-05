WWE Network survey reveals possible new programming

According to WWE Network News, WWE sent out a new survey revealing some concepts that could become WWE Network content, including the following…

* WWE Now LIVE! – Live morning show featuring the hottest topics and news in the WWE Universe.

* History of FCW – While NXT is well known to the WWE Universe as a starting place for today’s WWE Superstars, many current Superstars started in pre-NXT, Florida Championship Wrestling. This is the story of the Tampa-based promotion and its transformation into NXT.

* Documentaries – If they focused specifically on talent like Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels and more.

* Superstar / Superfan – For example, Kevin Owens reflects on his time as a superfan.

* Xavier’s Arcade Challenge – Xavier Woods takes his love of retro gaming to the finest “Bar / Arcades” in the country and challenges the WWE Universe in one-on-one competition! It should be noted that footage of this was shown on a recent episode of Table for 3 with Xavier Woods, Matt Hardy and Zack Ryder featuring “coming soon” arrival date.

* WWE Cheat Day with Becky Lynch – WWE Superstars work hard, and train harder. See what they do on their cheat day, as Becky Lynch and Charlotte indulge at one of Becky’s favorite breakfast eateries.

* Fashion Police / Unsolved Mysteries – Tyler Breeze and Fandango attempt to crack the case of numerous unsolved mysteries that have eluded the WWE Universe over the years.

* House Hardy: Halloween special – Go inside the WONDERFUL world of the Hardy family in this delightful short form scripted sitcom, featuring Matt and Jeff Hardy!

The survey also asked if there was interest in NXT UK and whether NXT in the United States going live every week would raise fan interest in the brand and Takeover specials. Fans were also asked if they would be interested in more WWE Network specials like Starrcade and about watching house shows with no real commentary or story leading into it. They also asked what other promotions you watch question, which included:

* Ring of Honor

* Impact Wrestling

* Lucha Underground

* Pro Wrestling Guerrilla

* New Japan Pro Wrestling





