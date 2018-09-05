TESSA BLANCHARD SIGNS WITH

WOW-WOMEN OF WRESTLING

Third Generation Wrestling Star Signs with Jeanie Buss’ WOW Superheroes for Debut in Los Angeles at AXS TV Tapings

Los Angeles, CA – September 5, 2018 – Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss announced that Tessa Blanchard, one of the biggest independent wrestling stars in the country today, has signed to become the newest WOW Superhero in the Buss owned WOW-Women Of Wrestling.

Tessa Blanchard was born for the business and is a third-generation professional wrestler. The long line of wrestling royalty includes her grandfather, Joe Blanchard, her father Four Horsemen member, Tully Blanchard, and step-father Magnum T.A.

“Knowing the expectations of our WOW fans to see the best in women’s professional wrestling, we are elated to sign Tessa Blanchard,” WOW Owner, Jeanie Buss said. “Tessa enhances and elevates our athletic roster of talent beyond measure and we can hardly wait to showcase her skills in the series set to broadcast on Mark Cuban’s AXS TV.”

Blanchard is a global presence and has held the championship title in the U.S., Mexico and Japan and is currently the champion of the worldwide-distributed Impact Wrestling promotion based out of Canada. If the 22-year-old third-generation wrestling star is able to capture the WOW Championship that will be broadcast on AXS TV in January 2019, Blanchard could arguably be one of the brightest stars in the world of professional wrestling.

“I am grateful to both Impact Wrestling and the WOW executives for working out the details to allow me to pursue my dream of competing at the highest levels within our industry,” Blanchard said. “The success I’ve experienced in the past month in winning the Impact Championship, winning in Chicago at the ‘All In’ event in front of over 10,000 people, and now signing with WOW is what dreams are made of. My next dream to come true that will top off my year’s success will be when I beat Santana Garrett to win the WOW World Championship.”

The WOW Live Event Tapings happen on October 10th and October 11th, 2018 in downtown Los Angeles at the famed Belasco Theater. AXS TV will record all the WOW action, for broadcast beginning in early 2019. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com by clicking here.

For more information about WOW and its Superheroes, visit http://www.wowe.com/ @wowsuperheroes

About WOW-Women of Wrestling

WOW-Women Of Wrestling, the leading women’s professional wrestling organization, is owned by Jeanie Buss in partnership with MGM Television and David McLane. It is the premier organization and content provider for live events and programming featuring women’s professional wrestling. WOW’s empowered women come from all different backgrounds and professions, and are marketed as WOW Superheroes, the main attraction of every WOW presentation. WOW’s current digital ecosystem, also known as “WOW World,” consists of its website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube channel, with broadcst on AXS TV starting in 2019. For more information about the WOW Superheroes, its villains, and its over-the-top characters, visit www.wowe.com.

About AXS TV

AXS TV was created in 2012 by entrepreneur Mark Cuban in conjunction with AEG, Ryan Seacrest Media, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), and CBS. Since its founding, the network has established itself as the premier destination for classic rock content, delivering an eclectic programming roster that includes original series such as The Big Interview With Dan Rather, Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar, and Real Money, as well as unprecedented music festival coverage, hard-hitting mixed martial arts events, and a slate of acclaimed documentaries and iconic concerts from some of music’s most influential artists. Since 2013, AXS TV has served as the exclusive North American home of the hit singing competition The X Factor UK, bringing the fan-favorite series stateside for the first time ever. The network is also the U.S. home of the popular New Japan Pro Wrestling and WOW-Women Of Wrestling promotions and Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) and CES MMA. AXS TV is currently available nationally in the United States and parts of Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. For a list of providers, visit axs.tv/subscribe. For more information, see www.axs.tv. Follow AXS TV on Facebook,Twitter @axstv; Instagram; and YouTube. Press information is available at axstvmediacenter.com.

About MGM Television

MGM Television is a leading producer and global distributor of premium content for television and digital platforms, with distribution rights to original productions and a robust catalog of television episodes and feature film titles including such premiere entertainment franchises as James Bond, Rocky, Stargate and The Hobbit trilogy. Current scripted and unscripted projects include Fargo (FX); Vikings (HISTORY); The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu); Get Shorty (EPIX); The Voice (NBC); Survivor (CBS); Shark Tank(ABC); TKO: Total Knock Out (CBS); Beat Shazam (FOX); Lucha Underground (The El Rey Network); the upcoming series Contender (EPIX), Condor (AT&T AUDIENCE Network), and through its distribution entity, Orion TV Productions, the syndicated daytime courtroom series Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court and Couples Court with The Cutlers. In addition, MGM owns Evolution Media, the innovative unscripted television producers of The Real Housewives of Orange County, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump Rules, Botched (E!). MGM’s television programming regularly airs in more than 100 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.mgm.com.





