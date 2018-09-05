Smackdown’s Tag Team titles #1 contenders to be decided next week

Sep 5, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

The final match to determine the #1 contenders for the Smackdown Tag Team titles has been set and will take place next week.

Cesaro and Sheamus booked their place last week after they defeated The Colons and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson while Rusev and Aiden English won the match against The Usos and SAnitY last night on Smackdown to get the other final spot.

The final two teams will now go head-to-head where the winner will face The New Day at Hell In A Cell for the Smackdown Tag Team titles.


(Visited 1 times, 25 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

8/29/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Brian Cage & Josh Mathews

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal