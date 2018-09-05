Smackdown’s Tag Team titles #1 contenders to be decided next week

The final match to determine the #1 contenders for the Smackdown Tag Team titles has been set and will take place next week.

Cesaro and Sheamus booked their place last week after they defeated The Colons and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson while Rusev and Aiden English won the match against The Usos and SAnitY last night on Smackdown to get the other final spot.

The final two teams will now go head-to-head where the winner will face The New Day at Hell In A Cell for the Smackdown Tag Team titles.





