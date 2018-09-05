Mae Young Classic Tournament – First Round Coverage

The 2018 Mae Young Classic opens with a quick recap of last year’s inaugural tournament. We then see quick shots of the 32 competitors in this years tournament. The opening credits roll and then Beth Phoenix, Michael Cole, and Renee Young welcome us to the show.

We take a look at the first two competitors: Zatara and Tegan Nox.

Match #1 – Mae Young Classic Tournament First Round Match: Tegan Nox vs. Zatara

They lock up and Nox applies a wrist-lock. Zatara fights back and applies one of her own, but Nox reverses back into hers. Zatara counters again and takes Nox down to the mat. Nox kicks up and goes behind Zatara. Zatara turns it around and shoves Nox away. Zatara takes Nox to the corner and charges, but Nox goes over the top and takes Zatara down with a couple arm-drags. Nox connects with a head-scissors take down and a dropkick that sends Zatara to the floor. Nox runs the ropes, but Zatara ducks away and Nox stays in the ring. Zatara gets back into the ring and kicks Nox in the midesction and then drops an elbow to Nox’s neck. Zatara works ove Nox’s leg and then stomps her into the mat. Zatara takes Nox to the corner and wraps her leg around the rope. Zatara dropkicks Nox’s knee in the ropes and then applies a modified knee-bar, but Nox forces the break in the ropes.

Zatara kicks Nox in the midesection, but Nox comes back with right hands and uppercuts. Nox takes Zatara to the mat and then delivers another uppercut in the corner. Nox kicks Zatara in the head and then connects with a cross-body from the top and gets a two count. Zatara comes back with a boot to the face and delivers a missile dropkick from the top. Zatara delivers double knees and gets a two count. Zatara goes for a knee strike, but Nox ducks under and delivers the Shiniest Wizard and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Tegan Nox.

We take a look at the next two competitors: Rhea Ripley and MJ Jenkins.

Match #2 – Mae Young Classic Tournament First Round Match: MJ Jenkins vs. Rhea Ripley

