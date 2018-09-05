Heath Slater is hoping for future Opportunity

Heath Slater Reflects on WWE Career, Says He’s Hoping For Future Opportunity

Slater has been locked into a WWE contract for over ten years and now he’s hoping for an opportunity to do things his way.

Slater took to Instagram on Wednesday to reflect on his career. In the post, he wrote about signing with WWE at 22-years-old and experiencing many different incarnations of developmental.

I got signed with WWE when I was 22 years old. I’ve been through Deep South, Florida Championship Wrestling and The Foundation of NXT,” he wrote. “I’ve been in faction after faction and tag team after tag team none of them actually went the way I hoped. I just hope that one day before this is all over that I can do things my way. And as a grizzled young vet in the business I hope that time comes sooner than later.”

The 35-year-old made his debut on the main roster with the Nexus stable and has since gone on to team with The Corre, 3MB and Titus O’Neil. His current team with Rhyno was given a push on SmackDown Live in 2016, but has largely been unused on television as of late.

(Pwguru)





