Batista on what it would take for him to return to WWE

According to Batista, he thinks about wrestling daily and he still has love and passion for wrestling.

In regards to a possible return, he noted that the timing would have to be right, and he would have to get set up with the right opponent.

“I think, one, it would have to be the right time, and two, it would have to be the right opponent. That’s pretty much it, and it would have to make sense,”

Batista said. “Yeah, I think the last time I went back was with really good intentions and I felt like I wasn’t delivered what I was promised and that was just creatively. So, that would be it, I’d have to have a strong say of what I did and who I worked with. It would have to make sense as far as time, not only do I have to be free, but I also have to factor in there is a risk that I would be injured. If I got injured I would need some time to rehabilitate myself, so I always kind of factor those things in.”





