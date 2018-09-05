9/5/18 WWE NXT Recap: Ohno/Reeves; Forgotten Sons/Street Profits; Sane in Action; Dream/Gargano Main Event

The opening credits roll and then Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson welcome us to the show as Kassius Ohno’s music hits.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Kassius Ohno vs. Kona Reeves

They lock up and Reeves backs Ohno into the corner. Ohno shoves him away and they lock up again. Reeves pie-faces Ohno and then taunts him, but Ohno connects with a right hand. Ohno drops a knee onto Reeves, but Reeves comes back with a back elbow and then connects with an ax handle from the top rope and gets a two count. Reeves goes for the Hawaiian Drop, but Ohno counters with a knockout elbow shot and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Kassius Ohno.

-After the match, Ohno grabs a mic. He says when he came back to NXT, there was so much buzz…until there wasn’t. He says he became an afterthought and it used to tear him up trying to figure it out. He says there is always going to be someone new, someone fresh, and to whoever the next guy is, he isn’t going anywhere. Ohno says he will be the first one to welcome them and then knock them to the back of the line.

—

We are reminded of tonight’s main event: Johnny Gargano vs. The Velveteen Dream. We see that The Forgotten Sons will make their NXT TV in-ring debut, as well.

—

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake) (w/Jaxson Ryker) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)

Blake and Ford start the match. Blake drops Ford to the mat and locks in a modified arm-bar. Ford gets free and tags in Dawkins and they send the Sons to the outside with dropkicks. Ford follows it up with a suicide dive that takes the Sons down to the floor. Ford tosses Cutler into the ring and Dawkins gets a two count. Dawkins works over Cutler’s arm and tags in Ford. Ford continues to work over Cutler’s arm down on the mat. Cutler fights back with forearm shots and tags in Blake. The Sons deliver a clothesline/back-breakr combo to Ford and then Blake takes control of the match. Blake delivers a springboard knee drop and gets a two count. Cutler tags back in and delivers a neck-breaker to Ford and gets a two count. Cutler applies a rear chin-lock down on the mat and then drops him down for a two count. Cutler chokes Ford over the middle rope and gets another close cover. Cutler applies another rear chin-lock down on the mat, but Ford counters with a back-slide for a two count.

Blake tags back in and Dawkins does as well. Dawkins takes care of Cutler with a dropkick and then drops him with a right hand. Dawkins delivers a bulldog to Blake and connects with the spinning splash in the corner. Cutler grabs Dawkins and slams him into the steel steps and Ford kicks Cutler in the face. The Mighty interfere and distract Ford and Ryker clotheslines Ford on the outside. Cutler tags into the match and he and Blake slam Ford to the match with a knee drop and an inverted DDT for the pin fall.

Winners: The Forgotten Sons.

—

We see William Regal in his office and he is questioning Heavy Machinery about the attack on Aleister Black. Otis Dozovic asks nervous and then admits to breaking the toilet in the Performance Center. Tucker Knight tries to tell Regal he is sorry and then tells Dozovic that this is not what that is about. Regal says the video footage they supplied has been helpful and asks them if they saw anything that wasn’t on the footage. Knight says they saw Tommaso Ciampa in the bushes where near Black was laid out.

We take a look back to last week’s main event in which Adam Cole and Roderick Strong defeated Ricochet and Pete Dunne. We then see Dunne and Ricochet arguing after the match and blaming each other for the loss. They challenge each other for their titles and we see that the match is official for two weeks away.

—

We see that Kairi Sane’s coronation as the new NXT Women’s Champion will take place later tonight. We then see a vidoe hype package for War Raiders.

—

Back from the break, Kairi Sane makes her way out and grabs the NXT Women’s Championship out of a treasure chest.

Match #3 – Singles Match: Kairi Sane vs. Trish Adora

Sane goes behind for a waist-lock, but Adora trips her up. Sane comes back and takes Adora down and delivers an ax kick. Sane delivers a rolling neck-breaker and gets a two count. Sane goes for the Stretch Muffler, but Adora gets to the bottom rope. Sane slams Adora to the mat and goes for the cover, but Adora kicks out at two. Adora comes back with forearm shots, but Sane delivers a spinning back fist. Sane delivers the Sliding D and then connects with the In-Sane Elbow and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Kairi Sane.

-After the match, Shayna Baszler makes her way to the stage. She kicks over Sane’s treasure chest and tells her to enjoy her fantasy while she can. Baszler says reality is going to hit her like a cannonball when she invokes her rematch clause. Baszler and Sane brawl in the ring and Baszler drops Sane with a hard clothesline. Sane fights back with right hands and catches her with a spinning back fist and then takes her down with the Interceptor. Baszler backs out of the ring and Sane stares her down as the backs up the ramp.

—

Tommaso Ciampa is backstage with a prerecorded interview. He says he does not have a number one contender for his title, so he has no need to be seen in front of the NXT Universe. He says he is the last man standing, the main event, the NXT Champion, and the greatest sports-entertainer of all-time. He says he is sick and tired of the NXT Universe’s opinions and has no desire to lead a bunch of mindless sheep. He says he is at the top of the food chain and knows the entire world listens to every word he has to say. He says there are a just a select few who truly hear his message. He tells them to follow the lead of Tommaso Ciampa, your NXT Champion.

We see that Gargano vs. Dream is up next.

—

We see Lars Sullivan in Regal’s office. Sullivan says he is medically cleared to compete and it was an oversight on his part to not let Regal know. Regal says Sullivan was in very close proximity to Black’s location on the night he was attack. Sullivan says he was there that night to see Black, but he was already laid out by the time he got close enough. Sullivan says all he saw was The Undisputed ERA driving off and Regal running toward him. Sullivan says if he had done it, Black would be out for longer than he is and tells Regal to just ask EC3. Regal says EC3 is not medically cleared, but Raul Mendoza is and that Sullivan will face Mendoza next week.

—

Match #4 – Singles Match: Johnny Gargano vs. The Velveteen Dream

Dream takes Gargano down to the mat, but Gargano comes right back and drops Dream himself. They mat wrestle for a bit and Gargano applies a front face-lock. Dream makes it to the ropes to break the hold and applies a side head-lock himself. Gargano gets free and punches Dream into the ropes. Gargano stomps away on Dream in the corner and then kicks him to the floor. Gargano kicks Dream into the barricade and then slams him into the steps. Gargano delivers a couple chops and tosses Dream back into the ring. Dream counters and drapes Gargano over the top rope. Dream stomps away on Gargano, but Gargano gets free and chops Dream into the corner. Gargano sends Dream to the other corner and charges, but Dream moves and slams Gargano to the mat. Dream goes for the cover, but Gargano kicks out at two. Dream slams Gargano into the corner and drives a knee into Gargano’s head.

Dream grabs Gargano and slams him to the mat and goes for a cover, but Gargano kicks out at two. Dream applies a sleeper hold, but Gargano gets free and takes Dream down with a flying clothesline. Gargano delivers an enzuiguri and then connects with the slingshot spear and gets a two count. Gargano and Dream get on the apron and Gargano delivers a superkick. Gargano follows it up with a cannonball and tosses Dream back into the ring. Gargano connects with a forearm in the corner, but Dream comes back with a Fameasser for a two count. Dream goes for the Dream Valley Driver, but Gargano gets free for a bit. Dream connects with a boot to the face, but Gargano comes right back with a discus clothesline and gets a two count. Dream takes Gargano down immediately and gets a two count and both men are down.

They battle on the apron again and Dream connects with a kick to the face. Dream goes for the fireman’s carry slam, but Gargano gets free. Gargano tweaks his knee and Dream slams him into the steps. Dream gets Gargano into the ring and drops him with a DDT for a two count. Dream continues to work over Gargano’s knee, but Gargano comes back with a step-up enzuiguri. Dream comes back and slams Gargano on the apron. Dream goes for the Purple Rainmaker on the apron, but Gargano moves. Gargano connects with a suicide dive and locks in the Gargano Escape on the floor.

Back in the ring, Gargano superkicks Dream in the ropes and then goes for the draping DDT on the floor. He decides against it and tosses Dream back into the ring. Gargano charges at Dream, but Dream counters and hits the Dream Valley Driver for the pin fall.

Winner: The Velveteen Dream.

-After the match, Gargano sits on the ring apron as the crowd dual chants “Johnny Failure” and “Johnny Wrestling.” Gargano walks backstage as the show comes to a close.

(Visited 1 times, 46 visits today)