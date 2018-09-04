WWE Announces Season 2 of the Mixed Match Challenge

Sep 4, 2018 - by Michael Riba

WWE has announced that the Mixed Match Challenge will return for Season 2, exclusively on Facebook Watch. Season 2 will premiere on Tuesday, September 18th, immediately following Smackdown Live, and will air for 14 weeks.

Below are the teams for the tournament:

Raw:
Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss
Finn Balor and Bayley
Bobby Lashley and Sasha Banks
Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox
Kevin Owens and Natalya

Smackdown Live:
The Miz and Asuka
Rusev and Lana
Jimmy Uso and Naomi
R-Truth and Carmella
AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair

Join us each Tuesday night as we will provide live, weekly coverage of the tournament.

