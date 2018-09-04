WWE Announces Season 2 of the Mixed Match Challenge

WWE has announced that the Mixed Match Challenge will return for Season 2, exclusively on Facebook Watch. Season 2 will premiere on Tuesday, September 18th, immediately following Smackdown Live, and will air for 14 weeks.

Below are the teams for the tournament:

Raw:

Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss

Finn Balor and Bayley

Bobby Lashley and Sasha Banks

Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox

Kevin Owens and Natalya

Smackdown Live:

The Miz and Asuka

Rusev and Lana

Jimmy Uso and Naomi

R-Truth and Carmella

AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair

Join us each Tuesday night as we will provide live, weekly coverage of the tournament.

(Visited 1 times, 53 visits today)