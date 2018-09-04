NWA plans to introduce more championship titles

NWA President Billy Corgan says the promotion is planning to re-introduce several more championship titles.

This past weekend, Cody made made history by capturing the NWA World Heavyweight Championship at All In. At next month’s NWA 70th Anniversary event from Nashville, the organization will re-introduce a “re-christened” National Heavyweight Championship.

The NWA National title was first introduced in 1980. It was held by legendends such as Jack Brisco, Tomy Rich, Paul Orndorff, Dusty Rhodes, Larry Zbyszko, Ted DiBiase, Tully Blanchard and Nikita Koloff. The National title was vacated back in February.

The NWA has yet to announce who will challenge for the NWA National title on 10/21, but they are not stopping there. According to Billy Corgan the next focus will be the Tag Team and Women’s Championships. the NWA tag titles are currently vacant. As well as the women title.

Last NWA women Champion was Jazz and tag team was Heatseekers . Both relinquish the titles after Billy Corgan purchase the company.

(Pwguru)





