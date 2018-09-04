Nia Jax announces who she wants at Evolution

Nia Jax spoke with Sky Sports’ Lock Up podcast for a new interview and discussed her dream opponent for Evolution. Speaking with the hosts, Jax said that her choice would be WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix in a tag team match.

She said, “If we are bringing back competitors from the past, I would love to get in the ring with Beth Phoenix. I would love for Beth to team up with Nattie and face me and my cousin Tamina, I think that would be a fun match.”

Jax has been off TV since Extreme Rules to rehab some leg issues. She is not yet confirmed for the PPV.





