Nia Jax announces who she wants at Evolution

Sep 4, 2018 - by James Walsh

Nia Jax spoke with Sky Sports’ Lock Up podcast for a new interview and discussed her dream opponent for Evolution. Speaking with the hosts, Jax said that her choice would be WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix in a tag team match.

She said, “If we are bringing back competitors from the past, I would love to get in the ring with Beth Phoenix. I would love for Beth to team up with Nattie and face me and my cousin Tamina, I think that would be a fun match.”

Jax has been off TV since Extreme Rules to rehab some leg issues. She is not yet confirmed for the PPV.


(Visited 1 times, 139 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

One Response

  1. Doug says:
    September 4, 2018 at 12:46 pm

    Nia Jaxx vs. Kharma.

    Make it happen.

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

8/29/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Brian Cage & Josh Mathews

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal