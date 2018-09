NEW “Snakepit 2018” Results – September 1, 2018 – Heßdorf, Germany

1. Aziz Adamant defeated Nico Narciso

2. Scott Iron besiegt Chris Steele

3. Jack Wilder besiegt Flavio Augusto

4. Marc Empire besiegt Tommy Blue Eyes

5. 4-Way Match

Maveric Cross defeated Sultanov, LX Ken, and Boris Pain

6. NEW World Tag Team Championship – 3-Way Match

Team Turbulence (Tommy Tornado and Tommy Torpedo) defeated Party Patrol (Janni Jarruk and Falk)aund T-K-O and Fast Time Moodo (c)

7. Snakepit Match (Over-the-Top-Rope Battle Royal)

Maveric Cross defeated SigMasta Rappo, Yuri Gromov, Felix, Max, Tommy Torpedo, Falk, Sultanov, Jani Jarruk, Tommy Tornado, LX Ken, Flavio Augusto, Steffi Sky, Thomas, Nico Narciso, Marc Empire, Danylo Orlow, Hans von Krupp, Fast Time Moodo, Chris Steel, “Schizo” Rik Stalwart, Tommy Blue Eyes, John “Massive” Drake, Jack Wilder, Nathan Wolf, Iestyn Rees, Aziz Adamant, Scott Iron, Boris Pain, and Georg “Schorschi” Gwarc

