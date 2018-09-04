Mercedes Martinez describes the atmosphere in the locker room at the Mae Young Classic II Tapings

TV Insider recently interviewed WWE Mae Young Classic competitor Mercedes Martinez, who spoke about returning for this year’s tournament. Previously, Martinez took part in the first Mae Young Classic tournament last year. She made it to the semifinals of the tournament, where she was defeated by Shayna Baszler.

Below are some highlights from the interview.

Mercedes Martinez on her reaction to getting invited back for the Mae Young Classic:

“After going so far in the 2017 one, I kind of thought that was it. I thought I had my chance and they weren’t going to have anyone else returning. I was excited because I didn’t know who they were going to bring in. But I was ready. I’m always ready for anything when it comes to WWE.”

Martinez on the atmosphere in the locker room:

“The girls are all supportive of each other. It’s very much a family atmosphere when it comes to the girls. We all want to support one another no matter how far anyone goes in this tournament. It’s nice to see that.”

Martinez on the positive response to her matches in 2017:

“I was able to win over new fans. I’ve had people come up to me saying they like my style because it’s so hard-hitting. It’s a good feeling because then I know all this hard work on this main stage actually shows what Mercedes Martinez is all about.”

Mercedes Martinez on equality and empowerment:

“I think we’re not in the backburner anymore. We are putting ourselves in front. We want to be taken seriously. We’re super heroes in our own right no matter what we are doing. Whether it’s in this business or outside of here like gymnastics or basketball. I think as long as we keep pushing forward, there is nothing that any female can’t accomplish.”.





