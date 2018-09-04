JR recalls McMahon’s first meeting with Brock Lesnar

Jim Ross recalled Vince McMahon’s first meeting with Brock Lesnar when ‘The Beast’ went to SummerSlam back in 1999 when the event was emanating out of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“It was the first time Vince McMahon physically laid eyes on Brock Lesnar.” Ross remembered, “you’re not going to hear that in a lot of places. Brock came to the event. We were recruiting him. Jerry Brisco was recruiting him heavily. He was on him. He was our number one target and we got him. We got our guy. And he came to the show because, Brock, I don’t think he had been to a pro wrestling event in his life. He was not a fan. It didn’t mean he hated it. He just was occupied with working on the farm, playing football, and wrestling at a high, high level. So I remember that.

“I remember Vince walking out of his office and down [the hall] and I said, ‘Brock Lesnar is here’ and I had to refresh his memory about who that was. No face, no name – Vince didn’t know. And so, I said, ‘he’s standing out here’ and when Vince walked by, he gave him a little wave. He saw, ‘wait a minute, is that what I think it is? Is that 6’3″, 280 [lbs.]? Is that blonde hair? Looks like an angry Viking or a heifer bull.’ So Vince made a little detour, shook Brock’s hand, the rest, as they say, is history.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)





