AAW “Defining Moment 2018” Results – August 31, 2018 – Chicago, Illinois

1. Curt Stallion and Jake Something defeated Ace Romero and Colt Cabana

2. Shane Strickland defeated Darby Allin

3. OI4K (Dave Crist and Jake Crist) defeated Brian Cage and Ace Austin

4. Handicap Match

Jessicka Havok defeated Local Competitors

5. AAW Heritage Championship Match

Trevor Lee (c) defeated DJZ

6. AR Fox and Myron Reed defeated The Mexibloods (Bandido and Flamita)

7. Maxwell Jacob Friedman defeated Marko Stunt

8. Sami Callihan defeated Jimmy Jacobs

9. AAW Tag Team Championship Match

WRSTLING (Eddie Kingston and Jeff Cobb) (c) defeated Besties in the World (Davey Vega and Mat Fitchett) (w/Scarlett Bordeaux)

10. AAW Heavyweight Championship Match

Brody King defeated ACH (c)

(Visited 1 times, 5 visits today)