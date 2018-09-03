WWE Evolution reportedly not sold out yet

WWE’s first ever female exclusive pay-per-view is in a little bit of trouble. The event entitled Evolution, scheduled to take place on October 28th at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, is having a tough time selling tickets despite the constant promotion its received since it was announced back in July.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter the show is still on pace to sell out but with tickets already being on sale for over a week and the normal pace of the New York wrestling market this has come as a surprise for the WWE, especially considering that the recent success of ALL IN and the NJPW/ROH Madison Square Garden show both sold immediately without a singe match announcement.

Dave Meltzer commented on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio and admitted that he was just as surprised at how slow tickets were moving in that town.





