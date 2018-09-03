This Day In Wrestling History – September 3rd

1944 – In Waterloo, Iowa, Earl Wampler defeats Ken Fenelon, to win the NWA Iowa Heavyweight Championship.

1948 – Dave Levin defeats George Becker, to win the California State Heavyweight Championship.

1966 – In Australian World Championship Wrestling in Melbourne, The Destroyer defeats Bearcat Wright, to win the IWA Australia World Heavyweight Championship.

1976 – Dory Funk, Jr. defeats Dennis Stamp, to win the NWA Amarillo Brass Knuckles Championship.

1979 – Mr. Fuji defeats Peter Maivia, to win the New Zealand NWA British Empire Heavyweight Championship.

1980 – Don Fargo & Robert Gibson defeat The Blond Bombers (Larry Latham & Wayne Farris), to win the NWA Mid-America Tag Team Championship.

1982 – Bad News Allen defeats Bret Hart, to win the Stampede Wrestling North American Heavyweight Championship.

1984 – Genichiro Tenryu & Jumbo Tsuruta defeat Jerry Blackwell & Bruiser Brody, to win the vacant NWA International Tag Team Championship.

1984 – WCCW Labor Day Star Wars is held in Fort Worth, Texas in front of 10,000 fans.

– George Weingroff defeats Kelly Kiniski.

– Chris Adams defeats Jake Roberts, to win the WCCW Television Championship.

– Jules Strongbow & WCCW American Tag Team Champion Buck Zumhofe defeat The Long Riders (Bill & Scott Irwin).

– WCCW Six-Man Tag Team Champion Michael Hayes defeats The Missing Link, via disqualification.

– Kerry Von Erich defeats Bruce Reed, via disqualification, in an arm wrestling match

– Skip Young & WCCW American Tag Team Champion Iceman Parsons defeat The Pretty Young Things (Norvell Austin & Koko B. Ware), via disqualification.

– Gino Hernandez defeats Mike Von Erich, to win the WCCW American Heavyweight Championship.

– Killer Khan defeats Terry Gordy in a No Disqualification Spike match.

– In a Handicap Loser Leaves Town Elimination Match (with the WCCW Six-Man Titles on the line), Kerry & Kevin Von Erich defeat The Fabulous Freebirds (Terry Gordy, Michael Hayes, & Buddy Roberts), to become the new Six-Man Tag Team Champions. The Von Erichs were missing Mike, who was injured in his earlier match.

* Kerry was pinned.

* Kevin pinned Hayes.

* Kevin pinned Roberts.

* Kevin pinned Gordy.

1989 – The Great Muta defeats Sting, to win the NWA World Television Championship.

1990 – Jeff Jarrett & Jeff Gaylord defeat Chuck Casey & Brian Lee, to win the USWA World Tag Team Championship.

1993 – Ted DiBiase & Stan Hansen defeat The Holy Demon Army (Akira Taue & Toshiaki Kawada), to win the AJPW Unified World Tag Team Championship.

1993 – In the Global Wrestling Federation, The Skyliners (Chaz Taylor & Steve Dane) defeat Guido Falcone & Alex Porteau, to win the GWF Tag Team Championship.

1995 – Lex Luger makes his final appearance in the WWF; it’s at a house show in New Brunswick, Canada. Luger’s contract with WWF had expired and he would return to WCW the very next night, on the very first episode of Monday Nitro.

1996 – Bill & Jamie Dundee defeat The Moondogs (Spot & Rover), to win the USWA World Tag Team Championship.

1999 – On ECW on TNN, The Dudley Boyz (Buh Buh Ray & D-Von) defeat Spike Dudley & Balls Mahoney, to win the ECW World Tag Team Championship. Later, the Dudleyz lose the titles to Tommy Dreamer & Raven. These matches were taped toward the end of August; The Dudley Boyz had made their WWF debut on SmackDown the night before.

2004 – Averno defeats Zumbido, to win the vacant NWA World Middleweight Championship.

2006 – The British Militia (Jon Moxley & Hade Vansen) defeat Chicano & Slash Venom, to win the IWA World Tag Team Championship.

2006 – Kentaro Shiga defeats Scorpio, to win the GHC Openweight Hardcore Championship.

2006 – Minoru Suzuki defeats Taiyo Kea, to win the AJPW Triple Crown Championship.

2007 – On Monday Night RAW, taped the night before, Jeff Hardy defeats Umaga, to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

2011 – In a Three-Way Match, The Elite (Adam Revolver & Ted McNaler) defeat The Fat & The Furious and James Thomas & Rocco Bellagio, to win the OVW Southern Tag Team Championship.

2016 – At DREAMWAVE’s Good as Gold event, J.T. Dunn defeats A.R. Fox, Lio Rush, and Stephen Wolf, to win the DREAMWAVE Alternative Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: 2-time Impact Knockouts Champion, Allie (31 years old); former WWE Cruiserweight Champion TJ Perkins (34 years old); former ROH wrestler Bob Evans (46 years old); indie wrester Tiana Ringer (33 years old); and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight & Tag Team Champion Shiro Koshinaka (60 years old).

Today would’ve been the 49th birthday for former WWF manager Marianna ‘Mrs. Cleavage’ Komlos, and the 104th birthday, for famed wrestling promoter Nick Gulas.

