Six-Woman Tag Team Match Announced for Super Show-Down: Updated Card

Sep 3, 2018 - by Bill Fenbers

After the Bella Twins’ victory on Monday Night RAW, it was announced that The Bellas will team with current RAW Women’s Champion, Ronda Rousey, in a six-woman tag team match, against all three members of The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, & Ruby Riott), at October’s Super ShowDown event in Australia.

UPDATED CARD AS OF SEPTEMBER 3, 2018

  •  Triple H vs. The Undertaker
  • Tag Team Match:  John Cena & Bobby Lashley vs. Elias & Kevin Owens (assuming his quitting isn’t a ruse)
  • Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz to determine the #1 contender of the WWE Championship.
  • Six-Man Tag Team Match:  The Shield (Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, & Seth Rollins) vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, & Drew McIntyre
  • AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship
  • Cedric Alexander vs. Buddy Murphy for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship
  • Six-Woman Tag Team Match:  Ronda Rousey and The Bella Twins (Nikki & Bella) vs. The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, & Ruby Riott)
