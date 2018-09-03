Six-Woman Tag Team Match Announced for Super Show-Down: Updated Card

After the Bella Twins’ victory on Monday Night RAW, it was announced that The Bellas will team with current RAW Women’s Champion, Ronda Rousey, in a six-woman tag team match, against all three members of The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, & Ruby Riott), at October’s Super ShowDown event in Australia.

UPDATED CARD AS OF SEPTEMBER 3, 2018

Triple H vs. The Undertaker

Tag Team Match: John Cena & Bobby Lashley vs. Elias & Kevin Owens (assuming his quitting isn’t a ruse)

Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz to determine the #1 contender of the WWE Championship.

Six-Man Tag Team Match: The Shield (Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, & Seth Rollins) vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, & Drew McIntyre

AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship

Cedric Alexander vs. Buddy Murphy for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Ronda Rousey and The Bella Twins (Nikki & Bella) vs. The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, & Ruby Riott)

