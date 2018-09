Samoa Joe is brutally honest about his future in an interview with Sam Roberts:

“We sacrifice ourselves every day when we go in that ring, and I know it proudly. I know what I signed up for and I do not shy away from that fact at all. There’s a good chance I will be in a wheelchair when I’m 60, and you know, hey, I signed up for that. I know that.”





