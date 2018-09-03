Rey Mysterio comments on his WWE future

Former WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio appeared as a guest for Jim Ross’ special Starrcast edition of Ringside With Jim Ross. Mysterio commented on his WWE status. He stated on the subject (via Wrestlezone.com), “I’m waiting for them [WWE] to say, ‘now,’ and ‘the time is right.’ Then let’s go.”

As previously reported, Rey Mysterio is said to be finishing up his current independent dates this month before returning to WWE. He was in tag team action at last night’s All In event. He teamed up with Fenix and Bandido against The Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi. The Young Bucks and Ibushi were victorious.





(Visited 1 times, 24 visits today)