Raw Tag Team titles on the line tonight as HBK returns as well

Two matches and a big return have been announced already for tonight’s Monday Night Raw which is two weeks away from Hell In A Cell.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will be in the house as the build for The Undertaker vs Triple H at Super Show-Down continues. HBK was the referee of their last match several years ago at WrestleMania XXVIII and has stepped in the ring with both men several times throughout his career. Now retired, Michaels is one of the coaches at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The Bella Twins will also return for in-ring action tonight as they take on The Riott Squad. The twins have not wrestled on Raw or Smackdown for years. Brie will be teaming up with her husband at Hell In A Cell to take on Miz and Maryse while Nikki is rumored to get a title shot against Ronda Rousey at Evolution.

Also tonight, the Raw Tag Team titles will be on the line as The Revival gets another shot at the belts currently held by The B-Team.

