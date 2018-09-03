New Tag Team Champions Crowned on Monday Night RAW
Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre have defeated The B Team (Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas), to become the new RAW Team Champions. The B Team were originally scheduled to face The Revival; however The Revival were attacked before the match by Ziggler and McIntyre.
Did @HEELZiggler and @DMcIntyreWWE just take matters into their own hands at the expense of #TheRevival's #RAW #TagTeamTitles opportunity?! pic.twitter.com/QJJhG9I81G
— WWE (@WWE) September 4, 2018
It's their division now.#RAW @HEELZiggler @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/JC93gokoVj
— WWE (@WWE) September 4, 2018
I’m ok with this