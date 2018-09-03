New Tag Team Champions Crowned on Monday Night RAW

Sep 3, 2018 - by Bill Fenbers

Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre have defeated The B Team (Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas), to become the new RAW Team Champions.  The B Team were originally scheduled to face The Revival;  however The Revival were attacked before the match by Ziggler and McIntyre.

Post Category: News     Tags: , , , , ,

One Response

  1. Havok says:
    September 3, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    I’m ok with this

