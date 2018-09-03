LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW 9/3

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young, who is filling in for Jonathan Coachman as he’s away on assignment.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre as Braun’s music hits.

Braun takes the mic and says he has something he wants us to see again before he gets started. We get a video package showing Braun, Ziggler and McIntyre taking out The Shield last week. Braun says that’s what he calls justice. He tried to do this face-to-face, monster-to-man. All Roman Reigns had to do was take his beating but he runs in a pack and his brothers had to come out and save him, put a shield around him. Braun says Reigns knows that without The Shield, the WWE Universal Title belongs to Braun. Braun says he had to go about things a little differently and he doesn’t give a damn if the people like it or not. Braun says he has a pack of his own now and he’s going to show Reigns that this is his yard. Braun says at Hell In a Cell he’s going to dismantle Reigns, break his spirit, break his back and take what’s rightfully his.

Drew takes the mic and wants everyone to take a moment to look at them. Drew says The Shield has had their time but now it’s over. Drew says we’re looking at the new kings of the jungle around here and they’re going to feast on The Shield’s bloody carcasses. Ziggler says they will be the most dominant force in WWE history. More dominant than The Nation of Domination, DX and The Shield. Ziggler says The Shield started this but they are going to end it. The music interrupts and we see The Shield in the crowd – Reigns, Dean Ambrose and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins.

The Shield marches through the crowd to the ring. Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin appears on the stage and brings out the RAW roster to get in between the two sides. The Shield takes out a bunch of RAW Superstars at ringside. The Shield surrounds the ring now as Braun, Ziggler and McIntyre look on. Corbin brings out more Superstars from the back but The Shield fights them off at ringside. The Shield hits the ring and a six-man brawl breaks out. More Superstars run down from the back now and the ring is full of bodies. The brawl keeps breaking out as Superstars try to hold them back. Braun, Ziggler and McIntyre are led to the back while The Shield is held at ringside. Fans chant “let them fight” now. The Shield breaks free and runs to the back. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened. The cameras cut backstage and security is involved in breaking the brawl up now. The Shield is loaded up into a police van and hauled away from the arena.

The Bella Twins vs. The Riott Squad

We go back to the ring and The Riott Squad waits – Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott. JoJo does the introductions. The Bella Twins, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, are out next for their red brand in-ring returns. We go right back to commercial.

Back from the break and Nikki starts off with Liv. They taunt each other and Nikki goes after Liv but she hits the ropes. Logan tags in next as Ruby looks on from ringside. Logan and Nikki lock up. Logan takes it to the ropes and works Bella over. Nikki takes Logan down for a 2 count and works on her arm next. Nikki takes Logan back down and keeps her grounded by the arm. Logan avoids the Rack Attack 2.0 and slams Nikki. Logan keeps Nikki down by her arm now.

Nikki keeps control and takes Logan down by her arm from the second rope. Logan kicks out at 2. Brie tags in for some double teaming. They drop Logan and Brie covers for a 2 count. Liv tags in and kicks Brie for a 2 count. Liv keeps control and drops Brie with a knee, keeping her grounded with a hold. Liv talks some trash but Brie rocks her with forearms. Liv ducks a shot and drops Brie by her hair for a 2 count. Logan tags back in and keeps control of Brie. Brie runs the ropes and hits a dropkick. Brie with the Yes Kicks to Logan now. Liv runs in but Brie dropkicks her. Brie goes into Brie Mode and delivers knees to Logan and then Liv. Ruby gets on the apron for a distraction but Brie swings at her. This leads to Logan decking Brie and pulling her to the floor. Logan works over Brie and talks trash as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and The Riott Squad remains in control. Nikki finally gets the hot tag and unloads as Liv also comes in. Nikki with more offense and a big kick out of the corner for a 2 count as Logan breaks the pin. Nikki tosses Logan to the floor. Ruby hits the apron but Nikki decks her. Brie runs the ropes and lands bad on a dive to Logan and Ruby. Liv and Nikki go at it but Liv can’t get the pin. Nikki hits the Rack Attack 2.0 for the pin.

Winners: The Bella Twins

– After the match, The Bella Twins stand tall in the middle of the ring as we get replays. The Riott Squad backs up the ramp.

– We go back to the announcers. Still to come, Shawn Michaels will be here. Also, hometown star Alexa Bliss faces Natalya and The B Team defends their titles against The Revival.

– Baron Corbin is backstage on the phone with RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon. Corbin says The Shield has been arrested, The Bellas are back and RAW is on track. Corbin hangs up after thanking Stephanie. Finn Balor appears and he’s all smiles. They have words and Balor says Corbin needs to start acting like a man. Balor wants his rematch with Corbin tonight to find out who the better man really is. Corbin says Balor talks a good game for a little guy but he will shut him up tonight. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Corbin vs. Balor is confirmed for tonight. Cole talks about WWE supporting Connor’s Cure and Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month in September.

– Charly Caruso is backstage with Chad Gable and Bobby Roode. She asks what led to this new partnership. Gable says he keeps a close eye on everything that goes on around here and lately he’s been captivated by how Roode carries himself in the spotlight. Gable wanted in on that and here we are.

Chad Gable and Bobby Roode vs. The Ascension

We go to the ring and out comes Bobby Roode and Chad Gable to Roode’s music. The Ascension waits in the ring.

Konnor takes the ring first and knocks Roode for not being able to make it in the singles division. Konnor also disses Gable and laughs at him with Viktor. Viktor starts with Gable. Gable takes control early on and hits German suplexes on both opponents. Gable tags in Roode and he goes at it with Viktor. Roode with offense and a suplex of his own. Viktor rams Roode back into the corner and in comes Konnor for a quick double team. Konnor talks trash and beats Roode down. Viktor comes back in and keeps Roode grounded.

Viktor with more offense on Roode for a 2 count. Konnor tags back in and drops a big elbow for a close 2 count. Konnor keeps Roode grounded with a headlock now. Viktor tags back in for a quick double team. Viktor with a 2 count on Roode. Roode fights up and out. Gable tags in and Viktor doesn’t see it. Gable unloads and hits a crossbody. Gable dropkicks Konnor off the apron and hits another suplex on Viktor. Gable with a cannonball from the apron to Konnor on the floor. Gable goes up top and dropkicks Viktor in the face. Gable keeps control and hits the bridge German suplex for the pin.

Winners: Chad Gable and Bobby Roode

– After the match, Roode enters the ring and gets fired up when raising Gable’s arm. Gable’s music plays as we go to replays. Roode and Gable seem to be really excited.

– Elias is backstage talking to a staffer. He walks off and we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Elias is in the ring with a guitar.

Elias introduces himself and starts playing. He sings about getting hit by WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus last week and invites everyone to follow him to the promise land. Elias asks who wants to walk with him. He goes on about Trish and says she just embarrassed herself last week. Elias goes on and starts taking shots at Columbus, then Ohio State. The music interrupts and out comes hometown star Alexa Bliss to a pop. Mickie James and Alicia Fox are with her.

Bliss reminds Elias how she’s from Columbus and graduated high school in this very building. She does the Ohio State chant and fans go along with. Bliss then turns and calls them mindless sheep. Bliss says everything Elias said about her hometown is 100% true and she couldn’t move out of this dump fast enough. She goes on and mentions tonight’s match with Natalya, the Evolution match with Trish and the Hell In a Cell match with RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. Bliss asks Elias to play the song he was about to perform because she wants to walk with Elias. Elias starts playing but Rousey’s music interrupts and out she comes. Rousey waits on the ramp and out next comes Natalya. They head to the ring together. Bliss and her crew look on as Natalya talks strategy with Rousey. Back to commercial.

Natalya vs. Alexa Bliss

Back from the break and the match is underway. Bliss plays games and takes control. Natalya takes Bliss down into an armbar as Rousey cheers her on. They tangle on the mat some. Natalya catches a kick and mounts some offense.

Natalya tosses Bliss and hits the basement dropkick for a 2 count. Bliss rocks Natalya with a big right hand. Bliss goes to work on Natalya in the corner now. The referee warns her, allowing Fox and James to get a few cheap shots in. Bliss drops Natalya with a DDT and taunts Rousey. Bliss stares at Rousey and applies the armbar to Natalya in the middle of the ring. Natalya taps out.

Winner: Alexa Bliss

– After the match, Bliss keeps the hold applied until Rousey enters the ring. Bliss tries to come back in but Rousey catches her. Fox and James run in for the triple team but Rousey fights them off. Bliss takes out Rousey’s knee from behind. Bliss brings Rousey to the floor and sends her into the steel ring steps. Bliss brings it back into the ring but Rousey fights back, sending Bliss out of the ring. Rousey checks on Natalya while Bliss, Fox and James back up the ramp. Rousey’s music hits as the two sides stare each other down.

– We get a look at the opening segment with The Shield, Strowman, Ziggler and McIntyre. Mike Rome is at the local police precinct and has reported that The Shield were fingerprinted & booked.

– Baron Corbin is backstage yelling at a staffer. Strowman, Ziggler and McIntyre come in. Strowman suggests Corbin find them some competition. Ziggler says they aren’t asking because this is their show. Ziggler wants a RAW Tag Team Title shot with Drew against The B Team but Corbin says they’ve already promoted the match with The Revival vs. The B Team. It sounds like Ziggler and McIntyre are headed off to attack The Revival so they can’t compete. Braun stares down Corbin. Braun suggests Corbin do his job tonight and find him some competition.

– Still to come, Shawn Michaels will be here. Also, The Revival vs. The B Team for the titles.

– Charly Caruso is backstage with The Revival, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. They start talking about The B Team but in comes McIntyre and Ziggler with an attack. They destroy Dawson and Wilder, then walk off. We go to commercial.

RAW Tag Team Title Match: Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler vs. The B Team

Back from the break and out comes RAW Tag Team Champions The B Team, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. The Revival’s music hits next but they aren’t coming out. JoJo announces them again but here comes Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler instead.

Drew starts off with a cheap shot to Dallas and shots to Axel. Drew tosses Axel across the ring and tags in Ziggler for some double teaming. Dallas pulls the rope down and sends Drew to the floor. Axel with pin attempts on Ziggler. The B Team keeps control and sends their opponents out of the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Drew is in control of Dallas. Fans rally for Dallas but Drew brings him back down. Ziggler comes in and keeps Dallas down. Dallas fights back but Ziggler kicks him in the gut and then dropkicks him in the face. Ziggler with a 2 count. Drew tags back in and beats Dallas into the corner. McIntyre with chops and trash talking while Dallas is placed on the top. Dallas fights back and nails a tornado DDT.

Drew tries to stop a tag now. Dallas counters a move and hits a neckbreaker. Axel and Ziggler tag in at the same time. Axel unloads and gets fired up. Axel gets the B Team chant going. Axel blocks a counter and hits the Perfect-plex but Drew breaks the pin up. Drew slams Axel but Dallas comes from behind and beats on him. Drew sends Dallas face-first into the corner. The referee backs Drew out of the ring. Ziggler goes to tag but Axel rolls him up for a 2 count. Ziggler superkicks Axel and lays him out. Drew tags back in for the Zig Zag – Claymore combo. Drew covers for the win and the titles.

Winners and New RAW Tag Team Champions: Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler

– After the match, McIntyre and Ziggler stand tall with the titles as their music hits. We go to replays.

– We see WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick backstage walking with The Authors of Pain. He’s wearing the same gear as Akam and Rezar.

– Cole leads us to a video for WWE’s new Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month campaign.

The Authors of Pain vs. Keith Thompson and Jimmy James

Back from the break and out comes Drake Maverick with The Authors of Pain, Akam and Rezar. Drake introduces himself as the 205 Live General Manager and says he’s also the manager of The Authors of Pain. Drake says he’s going to make them the next RAW Tag Team Champions. Two enhancement talents wait across the ring, Jimmy James and Keith Thompson.

The Authors destroy both opponents and hit a Super Collider for the easy squash.

Winners: The Authors of Pain

– After the match, Drake stands with Akam and Rezar as we go to replays.

– The announcers lead us to a video package for Triple H vs. The Undertaker at Super Show-Down.

