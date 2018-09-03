Lanny Poffo again addresses the Savage/Stephanie internet rumor

Former WWE star “The Genius” Lanny Poffo launched a new podcast and talked about the longtime internet rumor that his brother Randy Savage had a relationship with Stephanie McMahon when she was a teenager.

“I don’t know and if I knew I wouldn’t tell you because Randy was very very private and I have absolutely no idea if that happened,” Poffo said. “I’ll tell you what did happen. Triple H did an interview on a magazine and they said ‘what do you think of Hulk Hogan and the Macho Man’ and he says ‘well they’re great but they are dinosaurs.’ Well, evidently Hulk Hogan didn’t mind being called a dinosaur.”

Savage responded to Triple H’s comments in the above video and said he would steal Stephanie away from Triple H. Poffo said the following about Savage’s video:

“He [Savage] said some really outlandish things but don’t forget, he really liked Triple H and he felt that Triple H had disrespected him. Well, that was his way to get even with Triple H. Randy didn’t let things lie. He exacerbated everything.”

Poffo added, “I have absolutely no idea if the urban legend is true. Like I said if I knew I wouldn’t tell you. It’s none of anybody’s business. There’s only one person who knows for sure and that is Stephanie. Randy is not here and she’s not talking.”

Thanks to WrestlingNews.co for the quotes.

