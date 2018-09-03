Joey Mercury arrested the Morning before All In

WWE alumnus Joey Mercury was arrested on Saturday morning before All In. Mercury was scheduled to work as a producer on the PPV, but PWInsider has confirmed with the police department in Schaumburg, Illinois that he was arrested after police made contact with him outside the Marriot Schaumburg.

The site notes that police made contact initially after being notified that Mercury, real name Adam Carlson Birch, was sleeping in his car. After running his information, they learned that he is wanted on an outstanding warrant in Orange County, Florida, and was thus taken into custody. There are no details on what the warrant in Florida is for.

Mercury is being held on $2,500 bail at the Cook County Department of Corrections to await a hearing on September 4th, which could result in Birch being extradited to Florida. He has no charges pending against him in Illinois.

The site adds that Mercury was scheduled to be involved in the production of All in and had been involved in the planning. After he was arrested, others stepped up to take on his duties.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

(Visited 1 times, 86 visits today)