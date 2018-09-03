Finn Balor upsets Chyna’s fans for referencing her adult film

Sep 3, 2018 - by James Walsh

Finn Balor posted the below picture from the Shanghai show and titled it “One night in China.” Joanie “Chyna” Laurer, who died in April of 2016, was in theSean “X Pac” Waltman released sex tape titled “One Night in Chyna”. That one was released without her approval. However, she later did multiple pornos where she had graphic sex, many times gang bangs, with multiple people pretending to be wrestlers. One scene was her with a mock Vince and Stephanie McMahon ina 3 way. So, good taste might not be this team’s strong point.


  1. Havok says:
    September 4, 2018 at 12:06 am

    Think people are reading too much into this one

  2. James says:
    September 4, 2018 at 12:10 am

    I don’t see anything offensive about the title.

