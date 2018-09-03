Finn Balor upsets Chyna’s fans for referencing her adult film

Finn Balor posted the below picture from the Shanghai show and titled it “One night in China.” Joanie “Chyna” Laurer, who died in April of 2016, was in theSean “X Pac” Waltman released sex tape titled “One Night in Chyna”. That one was released without her approval. However, she later did multiple pornos where she had graphic sex, many times gang bangs, with multiple people pretending to be wrestlers. One scene was her with a mock Vince and Stephanie McMahon ina 3 way. So, good taste might not be this team’s strong point.





