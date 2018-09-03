Dave Bautista unsure if he’s returning for Guardians of the Galaxy 3

While appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show, former WWE champion Dave Bautista revealed that he might not return for the third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy due to the current issue with director James Gunn.

Disney, who owns the franchise, recently fired Gunn after several questionable tweets from years ago surfaced online. The whole main cast, including Bautista, jumped to Gunn’s defense.

“I’m not really happy with what they’ve done with James Gunn,” Bautista told Ross. “They’re putting the movie off. It’s on hold indefinitely. To be honest with you, I don’t know if I want to work for Disney,” he continued.

Another guest who was on the show, Kevin Hart, suggested to change topics since he doesn’t want to be around when Bautista is angry!

Bautista has been pretty open about his feelings on Disney and how they treated the director with no fear of backlash. “That’s quite unusual in Hollywood,” Ross said. “I don’t think I’m your typical Hollywood guy,” Bautista fired back.





