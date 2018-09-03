CHIKARA “King of Trios 2018 – Night 3” Results – September 2, 2018 – Easton, Pennsylvania

1. King of Trios 2018 – Semi Final

The ResistANTce (Fire Ant, Green Ant, and Thief Ant) defeated Raiders of the Beyond (Cam Zagami, Chris Dickinson, and Brian Milonas)

2. King of Trios 2018 – Semi Final

Ancient Order of the Nations (Mick Moretti, Jack Bonza, and Adam Hoffman) defeated Tokyo Joshi Freedom Fighters (Miyu Yamashita, Yuka Sakazaki, and Shoko Nakajima)

3. The Whisper defeated Carlos Ramo

4. Tag Team Gauntlet Match

Beast Warriors (Oleg The Usurper and The Proletariat Boar Of Moldova) defeated Aja Perera and Solo Darling, Shazza McKenzie and Jessica Troy, The Proteus Wheel (Callux the Castigator and Volgar), Dez Peloton (Donald Kluger and Jasper Tippins), Jeremy Leary and Blanche Babish, Cornelius Crummels and Sonny Defarge, Thunderfrog and Wildcat, The Nouveau Aesthetic (Still Life With Apricots And Pears and Ursa Minor In The Night Sky), and Legion of Rot (Hallowicked and Frightmare)

5. Madison Eagles defeated Mike Quackenbush

6. CHIKARA Rey de Voladores – Final

Air Wolf defeated A-Kid

7. King of Trios 2018 – Final

The ResistANTce (Fire Ant, Green Ant, and Thief Ant) defeated Ancient Order of the Nations (Mick Moretti, Jack Bonza, and Adam Hoffman)

